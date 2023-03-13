Scammers are going to scam, that’s just what they do.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is going to go after the scammers, because that’s what we do.
But, we also try to get the word out to everyone about these scams with the hope that nobody becomes a victim in the first place.
Here’s a scam that hasn’t spread much through Polk County, and hopefully it never does. It’s a US Treasury Bond scam.
In one particular case, a woman gained the trust of a group of people and really sold them on the idea of purchasing US Treasury Bonds, which is a legitimate investment. However, the woman told the group that she would help them make the purchases, and to do that she would need copies of their birth certificates, Social Security cards, and other personal information. She also required each person to provide her with a deposit.
Eventually, this group of people began to grow suspicious of the woman and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.
When it comes to your personal information, you need to guard it and be prudent with who you share it with.
If you are interested in purchasing US Treasury Bonds, you should do it through a bank or trusted broker. You can even purchase them directly online via TreasuryDirect.gov (The US Treasury website). You’ll still likely have to provide your personal information, but as long as you’re working with a trusted organization, that information should be properly used and stored.
If you believe you may have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.
Also, be sure to visit our website for a dedicated section (https://www.polksheriff.org/news-investigations/scam-reporting ) which covers other current scams that the PCSO is aware of.