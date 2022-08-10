When I listen to the radical right of the Republican Party and the extreme left of the Democratic party, there is no middle ground on abortion.
But even though the two extremes get all our attention, neither of them represents the majority of Americans. I thought I would include some information to help you think about your own views. A national poll tells us that 90 percent of America believes abortion should be legal in some circumstances and illegal in others. Looking at it a different way, only 10 percent of America think abortion should be banned in all cases. On the other hand, just 19 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal in all circumstances. The vast majority of Americans (71 percent) are in the murky middle on the abortion debate.
When I dug a little deeper into the facts on abortion, I discovered a few things that surprised me and helped me fine-tune my position. Here’s what I learned. If a woman’s life is in danger, 87 percent of us support abortion. In the case of rape or incest, 84 percent support abortion. In the case of the child being born with a life-threatening illness, 74 percent support abortion. About 61 percent of us agree abortion should be legal in the first trimester, polls. Only 34 percent of us think abortion in the second trimester should always or mostly be legal.
A majority of us support the Florida legislature’s reduction of the time for an abortion to just 15 weeks. Will this reduction in Florida from 24 weeks, to the 15-week standard just passed by the Florida legislature, have a material impact on reducing abortions in Florida? The data tells us something interesting about that question: 99 percent of all abortions are performed before 21 weeks; 95 percent of all abortions are performed at 15 weeks or less. Put another way; the new Florida abortion law leaves 95 percent of all abortions legal in Florida. That number will be about 70,000 legal abortions a year.
Did you know that one out of every four women will have an abortion during their child-bearing years? Did you know that most abortions are done by a woman who already has had a child? Did you know women living below the poverty rate account for almost half of all abortions? Did you know there is no growing abortion crisis? Since 1980, abortions have been on the downtrend consistently. Some suggest the decrease is because of better sex education and better availability of birth control.
The CDC says abortion rates are so low that they may be even lower than before Roe vs. Wade was enacted. Much of the pro-abortion debate has religious overtones. But 62 percent of those getting an abortion tell us they are religious and get an abortion anyway.
There is a high correlation between the date of Roe vs. Wade granting broader access to abortions with increased workforce participation by women, and an increasing number of women in the white-collar professions. Since 1973, approximately 63 million abortions have been performed. What would the impact on America be today if those abortions had been forbidden and those children had been born? Who might have those people turned out to be? In 2001, just 6 percent of abortions were conducted by someone simply taking a pill or combination of pills.
By 2011, that number had grown to 24 percent of all abortions.
In 2020, 54 percent of abortions were from taking pills. That number is surely going higher. How will that affect our abortion conversation? And how will it affect our ability to enforce the anti-abortion laws?
About 15 percent to 20 percent of all pregnancies end in a natural miscarriage. Abortion by pill looks a lot like a natural miscarriage. As abortions are outlawed or made more restrictive, which of us thinks we should examine each miscarriage as a potential crime scene to be investigated? How will we know the difference? The middle part of America’s political spectrum seems to be clustered around the idea of legal abortion, but only before 16 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest, mother’s health and viability of the child after birth. What do you think?
Share your thoughts. David Dunn-Rankin can be reached at: david@d-r.media