The far left and far right rarely agree on anything. Left and right both agree the legislature’s proposed weakening of Florida’s defamation laws is terrible for Florida, unpatriotic and unAmerican.
Conservative Republican Congressman Cory Mills from Lake Mary, Florida, wrote this to the speaker of the Florida House. “I agree that some media companies and journalists have abused their constitutional protection or allowed their journalists to further their own personal or political agendas. However, these bills do not affect just those outlets.
If passed, they will stifle all media voices – whether liberal, conservative, or neutral – that your constituents have come to trust and rely on, as well as any individual who chooses to exercise their rights to freedom of speech.
One of the reasons I am proud to be a Floridian is that our great state has led in preserving our Constitutional rights and not allowing federal government to overreach. However, this bill is encouraging the state to violate its citizens’ fundamental rights as Americans and is not only unpatriotic, but it is not representative of the free state of Florida.”
They don’t come more conservative than southwest Florida Fox News radio host Trey Radel and his program – Right All Along.
“I start the show with this. To let you know that, unfortunately, Republican lawmakers in this state are now taking that emotion that all of us feel and are legislating with emotion. My job…is threatened right now. What happens is they start getting like Democrats, and they think that once we get all this power, we can legislate with no logic or sound facts whatsoever.
We can legislate based on emotion. They are doing this out of an emotional response that, I don’t like these bloggers, or really online news organizations, that attack them.
The moment that you begin to take that emotion, oh my God, they are all after me, to craft legislation to shut down online news organizations – we get hit. Basically, what the bill does is weaken the state laws that protect us against frivolous lawsuits by weakening what it takes to sue someone for defamation. What lawmakers are trying to do, is basically say. that you can sue anyone without any real threshold at all for defamation. What these idiot Republicans are thinking is this is it; I’m going to tear up the Miami Herald. I’m going to destroy this online publication.
Let me tell you right now the first to go will be conservative talk radio.
Simultaneously will be small conservative online publications like The Floridian. We’re done.
You are telling me that there is not a million sue-happy liberals out there that the moment I take on Nikki Fried and start attacking her, won’t issue lawsuits. These idiot Republicans legislating with emotion don’t realize that the sword cuts both ways.
Here’s who is going to pay the biggest price politically. Ron DeSantis. If I am working for Donald Trump… Ron DeSantis is so inept, so incompetent, he’s getting rid of Fox News radio stations in the state of Florida.”
