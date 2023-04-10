In this divisive era, the American people have lost faith that our government can make meaningful change. They aren’t wrong. We’ve crammed a diverse, beautiful mosaic of national ideas and innovations into two political parties that force ideological purity and hyperpartisanship. Wedging our beautiful American experiment into two extremist camps just might ruin the future of our country.
The problem is in the incentives. The truth is this: winning elections is not linked to finding solutions. Congress’ approval rating is at just 21%, yet over 90% of incumbents win reelection. Why is that? Well, 88% of seats in congress are noncompetitive: either one party or the other wins... Every. Single. Time. So, if you’re a congressman, all you have to do is appeal to the 10% of people who show up to your partisan primary. Keep the extreme wing of your party satisfied, and you’re safe. Frustrate them? You’re gone.
So then it’s no surprise that congress is becoming increasingly divided.
The Forward Party is launching a brand-new movement of American citizens who believe enough is enough. It’s time to fix broken incentives, change the conversation, and allow that beautiful mosaic of American ideas to flourish. The Forward Party seeks to change the incentives through election reforms like Ranked-Choice Voting and Open Primaries to allow more than just two parties to succeed.
I encourage you to join the Florida community by visiting Floridaforwardparty.com..