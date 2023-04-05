Nine years running

It’s hard to believe, but the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the Judd Jog 5k for a ninth year on April 29th. This should have been our eleventh year for the event, but Covid caused the Judd Jog to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
Last year’s Judd Jog was fantastic, and we expect this year’s to be even better.
It’s not just a 5k—it’s a full-blown extravaganza! I’ll explain why in just a moment, but first, here’s what you can expect about the run.
The course is paved, and it starts near the front of the Sheriff’s Operation Center and meanders around the Polk Public Safety Complex on Jim Keene Boulevard, takes a scenic lap around a lake, and finishes in a shady area behind the Polk State College Center for Public Safety.
Finishers will receive medals; t-shirts will be given to all who are registered by April 14th , and registrants will be entered to win raffle prizes.
There’s plenty more that you can expect at the Judd Jog. We’re going to have Special Operations vehicles on display, and there will be a K-9 meet & greet. Numerous vendors will be set up with information and freebies.
Water and a variety of healthy snacks will be available. And you can even check out the 1972 Ford Galaxie PCSO patrol car, just like the one I drove when I first became a deputy. All of the proceeds benefit United Way of Central Florida. Registration information can be found at www.JuddJog.org.
I’ll be out there, and I hope to see you there too.