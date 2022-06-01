Some Orchid Springs residents are now having to travel 10 miles, round trip, to Florence Villa Post Office to get their mail, according to resident Donnie Greenlee and per a handwritten note taped to the top of the cluster of “mini” mailboxes.
More than 30 people, with more to follow in the coming weeks, will be without mail service because the U.S. Postal Service has deemed their boxes unsafe, Greenlee said.
The 109 condemned boxes are for the patio home portion of the community. A homeowner’s association (HOA) governs the community, and Greenlee said the HOA told residents they were looking into the matter.
Greenlee invited the Winter Haven Sun to see the boxes in question, and then lead a reporter to the HOA president’s house, Bob Palmer, in hopes Palmer would have an update he could share with the Winter Haven Sun as to who oversees the boxes and any repairs that need to be made. A woman who answered the door told Greenlee and the Sun reporter that “Bob is unavailable,” and when asked why he had not returned the numerous phone calls to his cell phone from the Sun regarding the matter, repeated “Bob is unavailable.”
When the Winter Haven Sun reached out to the Florence Villa Postmaster, the newspaper was referred to the United States Postal Service media representatives as the postmaster is not authorized to speak with the media.
David Walton from the Corporate Communications office with the United States Postal Service said the local USPS is working with the HOA, who is responsible for repairing and replacement of mail receptacles, to resolve the issue.
“The security and sanctity of the mail is of paramount importance to the U.S. Postal Service,” Walton wrote, in an official USPS statement via email to the Winter Haven Sun.
“This includes ensuring mail receptacles are secured and in good condition at all times,” Walton said.
“Local postal management is aware of an ongoing issue regarding damaged mail receptacles located in the Orchid Springs community,” Walton said, noting that the present condition of the mail receptacles does not allow for secure delivery of the mail.
In the interim, the USPS advises customers may pick up their mail at the Winter Haven Florence Villa Station, located at 1401 First Street N, Winter Haven, FL, 33881.
“We regret any inconvenience that may have been caused for residents,” Walton said.
In the meantime, Greenlee said the problem is only going to get worse until the boxes are repaired or replaced.
“Some of the folks go to work in the morning and don’t return till the evening and cannot get their mail unless they go to the post office.”
The community also has some senior citizens who are shut-in and have their meals delivered, so driving to Florence Villa is out of the question for them, he said.
“This is creating a heck of a dilemma,” Greenlee said.
Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at kathyleighberkowitz@yahoo.com or at 863-605-6535.