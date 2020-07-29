WINTER HAVEN – After Outback Oasis owner Paul Schulz purchased property surrounding his event venue business on Country Club Road and proposed building a four-story assisted living facility next door, residents living in the Country Club Road area expressed quite a bit of opposition.
For example, the longest city commission meeting of 2019 took place on Jan. 29, 2019 – a five-hour meeting to debate the Schulz proposal that ended near midnight.
At the time, former Winter Haven City Commissioner Pete Chichetto recused himself from voting on the matter so he could make public statements and hire a lawyer in opposition of the proposal. In November 2019, the Winter Haven City Commission voted against the proposal.
Fast-forward to 2020 and, with Commissioners Brian Yates and Tracy Mercer having joined the commission as newcomers, Mayor Pro Tem Nathaniel Birdsong motioned to bring the Schultz matter up for another vote – which passed 4-1.
On July 21, during a Winter Haven Planning Commission meeting, Chichetto returned to Nora Mayo Hall to speak in opposition of the proposal again.
As a result of prior opposition, Schulz has amended his original proposal. The proposed assisted living facility would now be three floors, not four. The proposed clubhouse in between the assisted living facility and Outback Oasis could be up to two stories.
There are still some questions about how and when Sage Road will be extended from Dundee Road to Country Club Road, in reference to this proposed development.
The Winter Haven City Commission will host a first reading on the Schulz proposal Aug. 10. The public hearing and final vote are scheduled for Aug. 24.
Plans for new connector road proceed
Residential development plans that include building a new connector road in between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard NE and Lucerne Park Road along the eastern edge of Willowbrook Golf Course passed July 27.
The road’s construction timeline is unknown, but may coincide with a Duke Energy power line project expected to be in the area by late 2021.
Yeager Development Company and Sloan Engineering Group staff want to build around 739 single-family homes on around 346 acres east and south of Willowbrook Golf Course between lakes Fannie and Smart.