Division can be defined as a disagreement between a person or persons, producing tension, anger and hostility.
I have seen this definition within my own family and community. I have diverse family members and friends that are a wonderful mix of cultures, ethnicities and political parties. We all can agree to disagree, but there should not be a wedge that separates and divides us or makes us hate each other. We should not divide into a space of hatred towards one another.
I can recall experiencing hatred as a youth growing up in Polk County in Lakeland. At a very young age, I was subjected to cultural and ethnic hatred toward me. I could have been militant, but God would not let me have that spirit in my heart. You have to fight through hate and division — it’s not easy but it can be done.
A human being is not born with hate in their heart, when he or she enters into this world. It is up to us as citizens to work through the devices of division and hatred. That is a task that takes decency, compassion and a desire to want to treat people with humanity.
Unifying, working together as a collective group, to make positive change is more productive then having a divided mindset. We can work together, building relationships to bring about solutions, solving local and national concerns.
In conclusion, division is destructive, but unification is constructive. Working together brings positive outcomes.