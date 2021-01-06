Winter Haven residents Ora H. Greene and Walter Covington Jr. were recognized as 2020 Polk Pioneers during a recent virtual Polk County Historical Association ceremony.
Polk Pioneers are recognized for lifetime achievement and additional criteria include being a resident of Polk County for at least 50 years and being at least 75 years old. The Polk County Historical Association has been recognizing its Pioneers, such as Greene and Covington, since 1975.
Normally, PCHA members announce the winners during their Annual Pioneer Luncheon, held on the third Thursday of June at the Bartow Civic Center. This year, a virtual ceremony was broadcast on PGTV Dec. 26.
Greene is a retired Polk County educator and activist who has lived in Winter Haven for 54 years.
After graduating from Bethune-Cookman College in Daytona, Greene got her first teaching assignment in Sebring. Upon moving to Winter Haven, Greene, her friend and former Winter Haven Mayor Ann Darby, and the late Alfreada Cunningham helped to establish the Polk County chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women in 1998.
During the 2020 Polk Pioneers virtual ceremony, Polk County History Center Historic Preservation Manager Myrtice Young asked Greene if she ever got to meet Bethune-Cookman College founder Mary McLeod Bethune – a woman who actively fought for women's suffrage.
Greene said she got to meet Bethune a few times.
“She was a very gracious woman — stately,” Greene said. “Her home was on the other side of the campus, but we would see her. She was just a precious person.”
The Bethune-Cookman gospel choir recently performed at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven. Greene said she was asked to give the welcome. Greene was also awarded the Julie Pope Award by Girls Inc. in 2003.
Walter Covington Jr., now 81, grew up in the historic Pughsville neighborhood of Winter Haven. He went on to raise a large family and has been a lifetime resident of Winter Haven.
Covington said Winter Haven was different while he was growing up.
“Not only did my parents raise me, but the whole community, because that is the way we were brought up,” Covington said.
Covington joined the United States Army in 1956 as a medic, after which he returned to Pughsville where he married his wife Betty, in 1958, and raised a family.
Pughsville is a historic neighborhood, roughly located near the Walmart and the Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM of Winter Haven car dealership. According to a Florida Heritage Site sign, Pughsville was one of Winter Haven's first African American neighborhoods.
“Pughsville produced Winter Haven's first African American commissioner, medical doctor, mayor, fire fighter and postal worker,” the sign reads.
In addition to Greene and Covington, three others were recognized as 2020 Polk Pioneers – S.L. Frisbie IV, of Bartow; Harriet Rewis Rust, of Davenport; and Edgar T. Pickett Jr., of Lakeland.