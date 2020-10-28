County staff say phase two construction of Panther Point Trail has been completed and should be open to the public soon.
The Panther Point Trail originates near the north shore of Lake Hancock in Winter Haven, somewhat close to the county landfill. It travels around the east side of the lake and, as constituted in its first phase, ends somewhat close to Gordonville, near Bartow Airport.
Phase two construction extended the trail from Gordonville to Fort Fraser Trail. This new connection will provide access to nearly 25 miles of paved and unpaved multi-use trails around Lake Hancock including the trail system within the Circle B Bar Reserve according to county documents.
The Panther Point Trail trailhead along Fort Fraser Trail is around a quarter of a mile north of the intersection of Earnest M. Smith Boulevard and U.S. 98 in Bartow.