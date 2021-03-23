Dozens of Bartow Soccer Club players paced outside City Hall last week while some of their parents and coaches pleaded for the city commission to fix the soccer fields at Mary Holland Park.
Leading the group was Richard Saunders, who had earlier approached the commission asking that the soccer fields be upgraded.
“We need more facilities, we need to get the fields mowed and we just need to get something done,” Saunders said, adding that the condition of the fields was a continuing issue and “we're going to be here until we get something done.”
The soccer club, itself, is privately operated. Soccer club President Marcus Brock also told city leaders that the club’s teams — which run the age gamut from prekindergarten to high school-age — were forced to practice in a parking lot since the field conditions rendered them unplayable.
“Playing on fields like this isn't helping these kids get better, they are hindering them,” Brock said.
The condition of the fields has been an issue for months and city commissioners ordered a soil testing to examine why they fail to properly drain, as well as why the parking lot becomes a quagmire during the rainy season.
They earlier were told that an interim fix to enhance the drainage would come at a cost of about $25,000, but took no action, pending a review of other potential options.
“We're not asking for anything elaborate,” said Andros Mendoza, a coach. “We just want something they can play on.”
While the existing fields are unplayable, the group explained, their teams have been holding practice in Mosaic Park in areas that have historically been used for parking for Bartow Civic Center events, tennis court users and baseball games.
One parent said that, at a recent practice, vehicles drove through an active practice, creating what she said was a dangerous situation.
“It shouldn't have got to this point,” another parent remarked. “This is our third time coming here and we really need your help.”
Commissioners listened to the string of complaints, with Mayor Scott Sjoblom finally closing the subject by explaining the commission had already scheduled a workshop for March 30 to discuss what steps must be taken to either improve the fields or relocate them. That session is set for 11 a.m.
Soccer wasn't the only recreation issue the commission dealt with last week, either.
As part of a $300,000 federal grant request drafted by the Community Redevelopment Department, the city's Leisure Services Department asked for about $150,000 to upgrade facilities at Nye Jordan Park, which is surrounded by homes.
Included in that grant application is some $8,000 requested to install lights for the park's basketball courts, which drew opposition from Commissioner James Clements. Clements said he was concerned that by illuminating the courts, they would become a nighttime nuisance issue, and that the money for lights should be used to improve entrances to the city park, rather than creating a possible problem for nearby homes with the lights and noise generated by players competing after sundown.
“Nye Jordan is right across the street from houses,” he said. “I think if those courts are lighted, they will become a nuisance and this is asking for trouble.”
Commissioner Steve Githens disagreed.
“Courts that are in use keep kids playing sports,” said Githens. “Keeping them busy with sports keeps them out of trouble. I think the overall good offsets that cost.”
Leisure Services Director Catherine Vorassi told commissioners the pickleball and tennis courts at the park were lighted, “and I think we have to do the same for the basketball courts.” She also said that lighting would be directional and illuminate only the courts and immediate surrounding, and would not spill over into nearby residences.
Former basketball coach and Bartow business leader Frank Johnson added that playing time limits could be set and violations of the city's noise laws should be dealt with by the city's police department.
City Attorney Sean Parker also told the city commissioners that if the $8,000 for the lighting was removed from the grant application, it probably would not be recoverable.
“I believe you will lose the money if you try to divert it,” he explained.
Also included in the grant request were funds to resurface the playground structure, resurface the basketball, pickleball and tennis courts, to install new fencing and reorganize the parking facilities.
Commissioners agreed four-to-one to allow the grant to stand, including the basketball courts lighting segment. Clements cast the dissenting vote.