Warm biscuits and sweet snickerdoodles… two simple treats The Pantry Modern Diner in Auburndale offers each customer who sits down for a meal.
From breakfast all day to fresh lunches and home-cooked dinners, The Pantry has a bit of everything you’d expect from a diner. The locally-owned eatery opened in August 2020 at the start of the Pandemic, but The Pantry has persevered.
“We have good, wholesome, downhome food,” said Owner David White. “Our signature trademarks are fresh biscuits with flavored butter, and we give out snickerdoodle cookies at the end of the meal as a thank you.”
He describes his restaurant as a cross between Cracker Barrel and I-Hop.
Some signature dishes include cinnamon roll pancakes, the Pantry Platter with eggs, meat and sides, steak tips, a turkey avocado club sandwich and Italian meatloaf are favorites amongst customers. You’ll also find daily dinner specials from Italian food to all-you-can-eat seafood, but don’t worry. Feel like breakfast for dinner or how about dinner for breakfast? You can order breakfast, lunch or dinner any time of day.
And don’t forget dessert. The Pantry has turtle pie, fresh made fudge and mason jar desserts like banana pudding.
“We get input from family and employees for food ideas,” he said. “We thought (these meals) are what the local community needed.”
White is no stranger to the restaurant business. He began busing tables at the young age of 13, was cooking by 14 years old and managing by 17. He worked for a large franchise for 35 years and he realized how much he really enjoyed the hospitality business. It was always a dream of his to open his own restaurant.
“It’s more of an adventure than a job. I love people and I love hospitality,” he said.
White has been in Polk County since 1988. His wife attended Auburndale High School. They raised a family and his children went to college here.
“The people here are friendly, down to Earth, welcoming and forgiving. It’s a very nice community and they have received us well,” he said. “We have very loyal customers and are blessed when we read our reviews.”
The Pantry has about 2,900 customers each week with 50 percent being before 2 p.m. and the other 50 percent after 2 p.m.
Christina Montalvo, of Haines City, traveled to Auburndale a couple of times to try The Pantry.
“We enjoyed the food and got something different each time,” she said. “We’ve had breakfast, lunch and dinner. All of them were great and they make sure you feel welcome. It felt very clean and relaxing.”
If you are looking for a place to hold gatherings, the restaurant has a separate room for groups of up to 55 people and it’s free. Just call ahead for your birthday celebration, club get together or high school event. White said they also support local sports teams and local police departments.
“I feel it’s our civic duty (to give back),” he said.
The restaurant even has a mission statement: To become a real partner in every community we serve. Serve only the highest quality of food with great hospitality in a clean modern environment. Create an environment of enjoyment for both guest and employee.