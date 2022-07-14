The Polk County School Board has approved new salary agreements and raises for employees represented by the school district’s unions.
The board approved the salary agreements during a recent special meeting. The new contract with the Polk Education Association (PEA) union applies to teachers, paraeducators and clerical personnel with Polk County Public Schools.
The new contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union covers PCPS bus drivers and attendants; custodial, maintenance and vehicle services employees; and school nutrition assistants.
Both agreements were previously ratified by members of each union. In addition to the highlights below, the minimum wage for all PCPS employees is now $15 per hour.
The new starting/minimum salary for PCPS teachers is $47,500, an increase of $2,013 from last year. Since 2020, all Florida school districts have received additional funding for teacher salaries, with the requirement that most of the funding be used to boost each district’s starting teacher pay to $47,500, or as close to that amount as possible.
• Salaries for all other PCPS teachers will increase by at least 2.25 perent.
• PCPS’ most experienced teachers (those at the top of the salary schedule) will earn $65,850 per year, an increase of $1,568.
• Degree supplements are now $3,162 for master’s degrees (a gain of $491), $4,517 for specialist degrees (up $809), and $6,776 for doctoral degrees (up $1,778).
• All PCPS instructional employees represented by PEA will again receive $1,000 after taxes through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) supplements.
• Paraeducators and clerical personnel will receive a salary increase of at least 3 percent.
• The starting pay for PCPS drivers will increase to $16.25 per hour, up from $14.50 previously.
• Drivers at other salary levels will see a pay increase of at least $1.75 per hour.
• All AFSCME employees other than bus drivers will receive at least $15 per hour. Those who were already making $15 per hour or more will receive an hourly raise of at least $1.75.