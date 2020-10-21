Starting Nov. 4, Polk County Public Schools will be able to provide meals to all children 18 and under at specific pick-up locations.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted PCPS additional flexibility for its weekly meal distribution program, which currently serves PCPS eSchool (online) students on Wednesday mornings (see polkschoolsfl.com/lunchlocations for details).
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4, all traditional public high schools in Polk will have meals available for pick-up for any child 18-and-under, including non-PCPS students. Each site will offer a week’s worth of meals for each child.
Meals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Advance registration is required to ensure staff have enough food available.
The meal service will operate each Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the following high schools: Auburndale, Bartow, Fort Meade, Frostproof, George Jenkins, Haines City, Kathleen, Lake Gibson, Lakeland, Lake Region, Mulberry, Ridge Community, Tenoroc and Winter Haven.
When picking up meals, students do not have to be present, but family members or guardians must present at least one form of student identification. Examples include: a school identification card; a page printed from Parent Portal showing the student’s name and ID number; a record from the school showing the student’s name and ID number (report card, schedule, etc.); a child’s passport; a government-issued child identification card; and other legal documents identifying the child.
For more information about PCPS’ meals program, please visit polkschoolsfl.com/lunchlocations.