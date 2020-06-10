Over the weekend, Polk County Public Schools began recognizing its Class of 2020 with modified graduation ceremonies at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium — spring training home of the Detroit Tigers — in Lakeland.
The first ceremony involved Lake Gibson High School on Saturday, June 6.
Frostproof Middle-Senior High School and Fort Meade Middle-Senior High School seniors graduated on Monday, June 8.
Ceremonies will continue through June 22.
As for Polk’s three traditional public high schools in the Winter Haven area, ceremonies will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week.
Auburndale High will graduate at 4 p.m. Monday, June 15.
Lake Region High will graduate at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Finally, Winter Haven High will graduate at 4 p.m. Friday, June 19.
More information is available at https://polkschoolsfl.com/graduation/ about the precautions PCPS staff are taking to ensure a safe and enjoyable ceremony for these events. Videos have been posted, as well.
For those friends and family members unable to attend due to capacity limitations and distancing, the ceremonies will be live-streamed with links to the streams at the same web address listed above.
Company honors Class of 2020 on billboards throughout county
Polk County Public Schools’ Class of 2020 will have their accomplishments celebrated in a very big way: on billboards throughout the county.
PCPS and Lamar Advertising Company of Lakeland have partnered to have nearly every graduates’ name and photo displayed on digital billboards from June 3 - June 28.
“When PCPS reached out to us with the idea of recognizing Polk County senior graduates on our digital units during this special time in their lives, we gladly jumped on it,” Jim Maskas, general manager for Lamar, explained in a release. “We hope the graduates will visit the billboards and take a few minutes to simply enjoy how far they’ve come. We also hope the broader community will receive these billboards as messages of hope.”
Each billboard will feature names and photos of graduates. Photos were submitted by each school. Students had to have their media release forms on file to be included. Billboard locations were selected based on proximity to the schools.
For instance, a billboard facing eastbound traffic on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, 200 feet east of Country Road 540A, will feature students from Winter Haven High and Ridge Technical College.
To learn more about billboard locations, visit https://polkschoolsfl.com/newsrelease/billboard/.