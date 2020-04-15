POLK COUNTY – Staff with Polk County Public Schools and volunteers with a Winter Haven nonprofit organization named Faith Xtreme are teaming up to search for more feeding sites for Polk students around the county.
Since schools have been closed, and prior to April 13, any Polk County student could go to any PCPS elementary school Monday through Friday to pick up a free meal. There were also meals available at a handful of satellite food distribution sites, such as The Mission of Winter Haven.
Polk County Public Schools Senior Director of Public Relations Rachel Pleasant said that policy has been amended to protect school nutrition staff, many of whom are classified as elderly and are at highest risk of COVID-19 infection. To reduce the amount of exposure for staff, beginning April 13 school lunches will no longer be served at 22 of the 70 or so public elementary schools across the county.
To help offset the reduction in distribution sites, school staff and area volunteers are trying to find ministries and other nonprofit groups willing to help meet emergency food needs in those areas.
Of the 22 school sites where food will no longer be distributed, half of those schools are in Lakeland and four schools are in Winter Haven. Schools in Frostproof, Norcross, Haines City and Bartow will also stop distributing meals to students. The full list of schools can be found at https://polkschoolsfl.com/lunchlocations/.
Beyond the reduction in sites, Pleasant and Sean Fielder with Faith Xtreme ministry say there are hundreds of area children whose parents are unable to transport their children to an elementary school to pick up a meal. On April 6, school staff and volunteers with Faith Xtreme and Lighthouse Ministries in Lakeland helped distribute meals at the Royal Inn Motel in Winter Haven, as well as five other nearby motels, to around 60 students in total.
Fielder and Faith Xtreme volunteers primarily work out of a center called The Refuge, located in the Inwood neighborhood of Winter Haven, but they also maintain a resource center in Eloise where they administer after-school programs and various service projects.
Since school is out, and since there are current social distancing recommendations, these volunteers can no longer provide afterschool services.
“All we can do right now is make sure kids have what they need at the house – food,” Fielder said.
Fielder and his team of volunteers have maintained a list of phone numbers hundreds of students from struggling families. For the past few weeks, his team has been in constant contact with many of these families who are in need.
“That's why we went out to the hotels,” Fielder said.
Currently Polk County Public Schools staff are helping to feed students in around six motels around Winter Haven with help from Faith Xtreme volunteers. More are needed, Pleasant said.
“I can help them set up the same thing in their community,” Fielder said.
Anyone interested in offering to help or getting involved can contact Fielder at seanfielder@gmail.com, or learn more at https://www.faithxtreme.org/.
