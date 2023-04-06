Four suspects have been charged and two are at large following a multi-agency statewide organized retail crime investigation entitled “Operation Heavy Lift.”
During the investigation, it was discovered that the organized crime ring was filling out rental forms for heavy equipment from The Home Depot stores across the state, and instead of returning it, they sold it on social media platforms.
In a press conference held Thursday morning at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Operations Centers Center in Winter Haven, Sheriff Grady Judd said 61 pieces of equipment and the trailers they were on were stolen, with Home Depot suffering a loss of $1.1 Million. Judd said the 6 suspects were charged with at least 50 of the fraudulent rentals and thefts. The total depreciated net book value of equipment and trailers were determined to be nearly $600,000.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Organized Retail Crime Detectives, FDLE Special Agents and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody became involved with the investigation after Home Depot organized retail crime investigators noticed in 2021 that overdue rental equipment was not being returned to their stores and discovered a pattern of activity in the southeast region, which includes the Tampa and Orlando area stores, according to a PCSO media release issued Thursday.
There were similarities in the overdue rentals and thefts, the PCSO reported: they were one-day rentals by renters with Orlando addresses and the GPS devices installed in the units had been destroyed within hours of the equipment leaving the store. Then the stolen equipment was posted on social media sites for sale, such as Facebook marketplace.
Judd said the first reported theft occurred on Oct. 26, 2021 at the Home Depot store number 8545 on US Hwy 1 in Sebastian, Florida.
The main suspect, Judd called the “ringleader,” Byron Paul Johnson, 36, of Orlando, had filled out a one-day rental form for a Toro Dingo TX427 using his Florida’s Driver’s License.
Later, he listed an “auger for sale,” on Facebook marketplace, and a witness answered the ad due to his own auger had been recently stolen and he wanted to meet Johnson and see if it was his auger.
The witness realized the auger was a rental from Home Depot and saw Johnson and three other males trying to remove the equipment from the trailer, but they were unable to do so. They then appeared to become nervous and suddenly left in a white truck, according to reports.
Then the witness reported the incident to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, including the tag number of the truck.
When the IRSO deputies responded to Home Depot, they confirmed the equipment had just been rented by Johnson and issued a warrant for his arrest, charging him with grand theft.
Judd said he was arrested on that warrant in January 2022 in Orange County and was later released after posting bond.
Johnson was tied to several thefts via video surveillance, social media messages and text messages, Judd said, often using his own ID for completing rental agreements and his own Facebook page to post the equipment for sale.
According to reports, Johnson told the unsuspecting buyers that he was a “construction worker going out of business” or “my father passed away and I need money.”
Judd said Johnson’s co-defendants used IDs stolen during vehicle burglaries or victims of identity theft.
Investigators observed several of the co-defendants with Johnson in store surveillance filling out the rental forms.
Johnson was arrested in Polk County on Jan. 27, 2022, after PCSO detectives conducting surveillance saw him renting equipment at the Home Depot in Winter Haven and made a traffic stop. Charging him with driving on a suspended or revoked license, he was taken to the Sheriff’s substation to be interviewed.
After posting bond, he was released from jail, but failed to appear in court, so in June 2022, a Polk County warrant was issued for failure to appear.
During the investigation, detectives identified Johnson’s girlfriend, Natasha Tacathy Anderson, 27, of Orlando, as part of the theft ring. Detectives also discovered other associates connected with the ring.
Ivan Ramirez, 36, owner of the Smiley’s Heavy Equipment Services, LLC, in Bradenton, coordinated several fraudulent rentals and thefts of Home Depot equipment with Johnson, then purchased the stolen equipment from him at a much lower cost than retail, Judd said.
Byron Johnson directed a criminal organization to steal and make fraudulent sales of unreturned rental machinery from the Home Depot stores, while his girlfriend Natasha acted as a coordinator, advising Johnson of potential buyers, and letting him know where rentals were available, detectives reported.
Johnson paid friends, family members and other acquaintances to act as “look-outs” when meeting potential buyers, to do counter surveillance when making the fraudulent rentals, to use their personal vehicles or rental cars, and asking them to deliver the stolen equipment when he was unavailable, according to the media release.
As the investigation continued, on August 6, 2022, Judd said, PCSO detectives were contacted by a Home Depot investigator who was watching “On Patrol: Live” (a show that airs footage from camera crews who do ride-alongs with law enforcement agencies). The episode that aired on August 5 showed Volusia County deputies following a white SUV that was pulling a trailer with a Toro Dingo TX427 on it. The truck refused to stop, according to reports, but then broke down on Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach.
In the video, Johnson – puts himself in the backseat of the vehicle before getting out of the SUV, and there are three children in the SUV as well.
He and two others are shown on the video getting out of the SUV and walking backwards towards the deputies.
The Toro Dingo on the trailer was the one that was stolen by Johnson in Jacksonville in December 2021, detectives noted.
Volusia County deputies arrested Johnson on his active Polk County warrant for failure to appear.
Johnson is currently serving a 1.5-year sentence in Florida state prison for felony fleeing to elude and child neglect based on his arrest, Judd said. He is scheduled to be released in January 2024.
A Polk County warrant has been issued for Johnson’s girlfriend, Natasha Anderson, who faces grand theft and scheming to defraud charges, charges for dealing in stolen property, and her criminal history includes possession of cocaine, meth, controlled substance, synthetic cannabinoid, marijuana, and paraphernalia, and petit theft.
Michael Tyrone White, 33, of Orlando, was arrested March 31, 2023 and is currently in Orange County Jail on charges for grand theft, scheme to defraud, dealing in stolen property. His criminal history includes battery, assault on public education employee, possession of cocaine, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, criminal mischief, fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, grand theft of a motor vehicle, racketeering, unlawful use of two-way communication device, driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Marquiel De’Shai Joseph, 31, of Orlando, was arrested Feb. 20, 2023 on Orange County charges for grand theft and scheme to defraud. He is still in Orange County Jail. His criminal history includes battery on a school employee, battery on LEO, aggravated battery, aggravated stalking, robbery, burglary with battery, burglary, grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapon, possession of weapon by convicted felon, fraud, grand theft, petit theft, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Ivan Flores Ramirez, 36, of Brandenton, was arrested in Manatee County on March 31, 2023, and bonded out April 3, 2023, on charges of dealing in stolen property. He has a criminal history of trespassing.
In addition to these arrests, a Polk County warrant has been issued for Dwight Williams, 35, of Orlando, for grand theft over $10,000, scheme to defraud. His criminal history includes burglary with battery, battery, carryng concealed firearm, armed burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, grand theft, fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, forgery, possession of controlled substance, and possession of synthetic cannabinoid.
“We appreciate the hard work and cooperation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution – because of the multi-county theft and fraud that occurred in this case, we could not have held these thieves appropriately accountable without their state-wide resources,” said Sheriff Judd. “Organized retail crime is a serious problem in Florida. It drives up the cost of good and we all suffer through higher prices. These brazen thieves made a living systemically stealing. They made the mistake of stealing in Polk County – our detectives are among the best in the nation investigating organized retail theft. We will absolutely hold them accountable and put their butts in jail and then prison,” he added.
Judd also said that anyone who has purchased the stolen property can report it and not face charges but could face charges if they do not report it.
Attorney General Ashley Moody noted “The suspects went to great lengths and long distances to execute this elaborate construction rental scheme – stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in heavy construction equipment. They thought they were being clever by using stolen identities and smashing the GPS trackers on the equipment, but it wasn’t enough to outsmart Sheriff Judd’s deputies, FDLE and my statewide prosecutors.”
Mark Glass, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner added, “Organized retail theft has real-life impacts on our hard-working citizens who pay more for goods because of theft. I appreciate FDLE’s Orlando Regional Operations Center special agents and analysts that worked to recover a portion of the stolen property. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, in partnership with Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will continue to fight these crimes.”