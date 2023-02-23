A Polk County Public Schools bus aide is facing felony charges after she grabbed a 7-year-old student and forced him into a bus seat.
Christine Barnes, 70, of Lake Wales, was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21, and charged with abusing a child without bodily harm.
The PCSO opened an investigation after the victim's mother filed a complaint on Friday, Feb. 17, after school hours.
According to reports, the incident had occurred earlier that day on an ESE (Exceptional Student Education) bus that was parked at Ben Hill Griffin Elementary School (501 McLeod Road) in Frostproof.
In the arrest affidavit it was noted that Barnes “grabbed (the victim) by the front of his jacket near his throat, lifting him off the seat causing (the victim’s) head to snap backwards" and that Barnes then, “forcefully put (the victim) into an open seat on the other side of the aisle.”
In an interview with detectives, Barnes said she lost her temper with the boy and felt her actions were harsh, adding that she was feeling overwhelmed, the PCSO reports.
“Fortunately, the little boy only received a small scratch on his cheek from this incident," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "If you’re a school bus aide, your job is to keep children safe on the bus. You’re also in a position of being a role model—losing your temper with a child is not setting a good example.”