A Winter Haven man was shot Saturday, January 11, at around 9:33 p.m. after two motorists got into a confrontation on Lake Ned Road in Winter Haven.
According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office report, the man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and was taken to Winter Haven Hospital, but died a short time later.
As of press time, there had been no arrests as the investigation continues, but the man who fired the gun was interviewed by detectives.
The deceased man was the driver of a pickup truck, which had been travelling east on Lake Ned Road. Behind his vehicle was an SUV, occupied by a male driver and a female passenger.
According to the PCSO report, the occupants of the SUV told detectives that the pickup came to a sudden stop, which forced the SUV to stop suddenly. The driver then approached the SUV, cursing about them following too closely and saying that he should kill them. He returned to the truck, turned around, and began walking back toward the SUV.
The driver of the SUV said that he feared the other driver was coming to kill him, so he grabbed a firearm from a dash compartment, pointed it out of his window toward the other driver, and fired. The female passenger called 9-1-1.
Witnesses said they heard three gunshots, with one of the witnesses saying he heard a man yell, "I don't want to kill you!" and a female yell, "Don't kill him, don't kill him!"
The two occupants of the SUV remained at the scene, waiting for law enforcement to arrive.
The investigation is in its initial phase and detectives are seeking further evidence to corroborate the victim's statements. Detectives will then present their investigation to the State Attorney's Office.
Anyone who might have information related to the case is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.
Students arrested after gun found on Lake Region High campus
Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested four Lake Region High School students on the school’s campus in Eagle Lake on January 9, following a lockdown during which they located a firearm — a 357 Magnum revolver.
The investigation began around 9 a.m. Jan. 9, when a student reported to the School Resource Deputy that a handgun was seen on campus. The armed suspect, a 16-year-old student, reportedly had pointed the gun at another student, then passed it to someone else.
After an hours-long search and review of video surveillance, deputies located the gun in the possession of two female students. At the time that it was found, the gun was not loaded, although a bullet was located in another male student's backpack.
Three students were arrested and charged with felonies, while one additional student was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors.
Taiwan Blandin extradited to Polk County
Taiwan Blandin was booked into the Polk County Jail on Saturday, January 11, after having been extradited from Georgia.
On Saturday, October 12, 2019, the Atlanta Police Department arrested Blandin, 30, of Frostproof, on several charges — including carjacking and aggravated assault — and he was booked into the Fulton County Jail.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office staff was notified of his arrest, and PCSO homicide detectives were dispatched at the time to Georgia. Blandin had been wanted in Polk County for alleged crimes including murder, arson, kidnapping, sexual battery and grand theft, among others.