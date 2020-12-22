Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives with the Computer Crimes Unit concluded a month-long special operation to find and arrest those in possession of child pornography on Dec. 21.
Operation Guardians of the Innocence VI resulted in the arrests of 13 people on 2,347 separate felony charges.
“We are committed to protecting our children from those who possess and distribute child pornography,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “The men arrested in this operation create a market for these kinds of horrific images that are dependent upon the continued sexual abuse and rape of babies and children worldwide. Each time these images and videos are uploaded and shared these children are victimized again and again. I appreciate the hard work our detectives did that was necessary to file these charges."
Those arrested from Winter Haven include:
Henry Dunn, 47, from Winter Haven. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Dunn’s electronic devices and located images and videos of children between the ages of 5 and 11-years old being sexually battered. Detectives also discovered child pornography images which Dunn had uploaded to Facebook. Dunn was charged with 40 counts of Enhanced Possession of Child Pornography (F2), Promotion of Child Pornography (F2), Possession of Marijuana (M1), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1).
Jonathan Godwin, 20, from Winter Haven. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Godwin’s electronic devices and located videos of children between the ages of 5 and 11-years old being sexually battered. Godwin told detectives he sometimes shared videos in chat groups on the KIK application. He was charged with 4 counts of Possession of Child Pornography (F3) and 1 count of Promotion of Child Pornography (F2).
Eddy Zumeta, Jr., 32, from Winter Haven. Following up on a tip, detectives searched Zumeta’s electronic devices and located images of children between the ages of 8 and 11-years old being sexually battered. During the investigation, detectives discovered Zumeta also advertised online child pornography from his apartment. Zumeta told detectives he works as a Walt Disney World lifeguard at Shades of Green Resort. He was charged with 20 counts of Enhanced Possession of Child Pornography (F2) and 1 count of Promotion of Child Pornography (F2).
The sheriff and his deputies have a long history of going after these types of criminals.
On Nov. 20, PCSO detectives arrested Lakeland High School teacher Shawn Fitzgerald, a Lakeland High School teacher on 408 counts of possessing child pornography (F2). Fitzgerald, a Lakeland resident, at the time of his arrest was the varsity soccer coach for Lakeland High School and a youth director at First United Methodist Church in Bartow. On November 25, following a forensic search of Fitzgerald’s electronic devices, detectives located another 389 images and videos of children as young as 12 months old being sexually battered. Fitzgerald has been charged with an additional 389 counts of Enhanced Possession of Child Pornography (F2). He remains in jail on a $3,985,000 bond ($5,000 per charge).