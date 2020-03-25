A release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on March 24 announced the arrests of two Polk residents for stealing more than $600 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Mulberry.
According to the release, loss prevention officers at the Walmart store located on Church Avenue North in Mulberry caught Cleveland Carr and Jolene Parlett, his live-in girlfriend, in the act of stealing clothing and footwear.
Staff alerted PCSO. As Carr was trying to walk out of the store with the merchandise, he was confronted and said he was looking for his girlfriend so that they could play for the items. He then took off running and jumped into a waiting SUV, driven by Parlett.
Per the report, deputies caught up with Carr and Parlett, conducted a traffic stop on South Florida Avenue and detained both individuals. Deputies found stolen hand-baskets inside the vehicle from Walmart and Publix.
"If criminals like these think they're going to take advantage of stores and merchants while they might otherwise be distracted dealing with COVID-19 related issues, they can think again,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We aren't going to tolerate any crime, big or small, and we will continue putting those who commit crimes in jail."
Carr had two Polk County warrants for his arrest for dealing in stolen property and giving false info to a pawn dealer, and remains in jail on no bond.