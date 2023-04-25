PCSO investigates death of inmate who died at Advent Health Sebring Hospital

A Haines City inmate facing felony charges, accused of causing a head-on collision, died Monday, April 24, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported in a media release issued Tuesday.
The inmate who died is 43-year-old Doroteo Martinez-Castro of Haines City, and he died at Advent Health Sebring Hospital.
PCSO deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched around 10:55 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of US 17/92 and Lee Jackson Highway North, just north of the city of Haines City on Saturday, April 22.
Both the victim of the crash, a 23-year-old Hispanic male from Davenport, and Martinez-Castro were transported from the crash site to a local hospital. The victim passed away from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, the PCSO reported.
Martinez-Castro was driving a black 2009 Honda Accord, traveling north on Lee Jackson Hwy. when he entered the southbound lane of US 17/92 at the V-intersection. The Honda collided head-on with the victim’s silver 2009 Toyota Prius, which was traveling south on US 17/92, according to reports.
According to the media release, multiple cans of Modelo beer were found in Martinez-Castro’s vehicle. Detectives report he admitted that he drank multiple beers and a Crown Royal whisky a short time before the crash. Upon being transported to the hospital to treat his broken ankle, his blood also was drawn. Blood samples were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for additional testing.
Early Sunday morning, April 23, he was released from the hospital and booked into the Polk County Jail, then transported to the medical dorm for his ankle injury.
In a media conference held Tuesday at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Jim Keene Road in Winter Haven, Sheriff Grady Judd said that Martinez-Castro was in the United States illegally from Mexico, only had a learner’s permit to drive, and it was suspended in 2019. Arrested by the Haines City Police Department in 2019 on traffic-related charges, he was deported twice to Mexico since the arrest. His criminal history includes four prior traffic-related misdemeanor arrests, the PCSO reports.
The PCSO also notified the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration & Customs Enforcement of the most recent arrest once he was booked into the Polk County Jail.
Judd said that according to the investigation so far, Martinez-Castro was being monitored by deputies and medical staff throughout Monday morning, April 24. Deputies checked on him every 14-15 minutes, the PCSO media release reported. When his food tray was delivered at 10:40 a.m., a deputy noticed he was sitting in his wheelchair unresponsive.
Deputies and medical staff immediately began CPR until he was transported to Sebring, Judd said. He was declared deceased at the hospital at 11:31 a.m.
Judd said there was no negative interaction with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, no fight, and no scuffle at the jail.
An initial autopsy report notes that it appears he died of internal injuries sustained in the crash.
According to the media release, Martinez-Castro had been arrested for charges of DUI Manslaughter (F2) and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked and Causing Death (F3), as well as received a citation for driving on the wrong side of the road, all charges related to the April 22 crash.
Judd said, “Details are subject to modification,” as the Sheriff’s Office anticipates toxicology will be revealed in the final results of the autopsy when it arrives.