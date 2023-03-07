LAKE HAMILTON – A driver of a motorcycle that crashed on Saturday in Lake Hamilton has not yet been identified, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office media release issued Tuesday morning.
According to reports, Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The PCSO reports that based on the evidence so far, detectives determined that at around 11 p.m. the driver of a 2008 Honda Sport motorcycle was traveling northbound on Scenic Highway at a very high rate of speed.
The driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve just south of the intersection with West Bryant Avenue, then exited the road and onto the west shoulder. As the motorcycle continued north, it struck a drainage culvert at West Bryant Avenue and became airborne.
The motorcycle and rider crossed over West Bryant Avenue and over a seven-foot-tall fence before it struck a large group of plastic citrus boxes on the northwest corner of Scenic Highway and West Bryant Avenue.
A fire began and totally engulfed the motorcycle, driver, and citrus boxes.
The driver was deceased at the site of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information concerning this crash or knows who the driver is, they are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.