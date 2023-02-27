The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a second media release that indicates the previously released information about the home on Sawfish Drive (referenced in the Poinciana triple shooting article, https://www.midfloridanewspapers.com/winter_haven_sun/update-one-killed-in-poinciana-triple-shooting-two-injured/article_3f87b04e-b617-11ed-9510-7740449159af.html) appears at this time to be unrelated to the shooting.
(Editor's Note: Sheriff Grady Judd said during the press conference last week at the scene of the triple shooting, that more details would come and that the details may change as the investigation continues.)
According to reports, deputies were called to investigate an incident which occurred on Sawfish Drive earlier in the week, on Sunday, Feb. 19, when the victim who lives there (who was referred to as Victim 4 in the Poinciana triple shooting article) called to report a theft and battery. According to reports, the victim told deputies that he and several acquaintances were hanging out in the garage when one of the acquaintances – Philip Vasquez, 32, of Haines City - began messing with the victim’s handgun, unlocking it and racking the slide. The victim asked Vasquez to leave, at which time Vasquez said he was not going to leave until they fought because of an alleged disputed relationship with a woman, the PCSO reports. Vasquez then allegedly battered the victim and left with the other acquaintances. Before contacting the PCSO, the victim looked around his home and discovered cash, a debit card, a television, and a shotgun missing. He reported the battery and the thefts, and an investigation ensued. Vasquez denied the allegations, but he did tell deputies that he and the victim were “having problems” due to an alleged relationship with a woman, the PCSO reports. While detectives were interviewing Vasquez, they said he became increasingly angry and combative, making threats against law enforcement and telling them they were “going to have to kill him.” As Vasquez repeatedly attempted to go inside the house, deputies attempted to detain him, and the PCSO says he actively resisted. Vasquez was arrested and charged with armed burglary with assault (felony), 3 counts of resisting arrest (misdemeanor), and 3 counts of threatening a public official (misdemeanor.) According to reports, Vasquez has a prior conviction for battery on a LEO in 2016. During a search of his residence, deputies located the victim’s stolen loaded shotgun. Deputies filed additional felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Vasquez remains in the Polk County Jail under no bond.