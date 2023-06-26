Twelve people, which included in their number nine adults and three juveniles, were arrested in connection with a family-run drug trafficking operation in Winter Haven by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and nearly $140,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized, according to a mid-day press conference held at the Sheriff’s Office, Monday.
Sheriff Grady Judd said detectives seized enough fentanyl that had the potential to kill 95,500 people (224.06 grams), during search warrants at three residences in the Inwood community of Winter Haven last week.
Judd said the Rogers family was “well known” to law enforcement, going back three generations.
"Members of the Rogers family are very well known to law enforcement and have been arrested many times over the years,” Judd said. “They have been a cancer in the Inwood community for a long time, exposing families there to unwanted drug activity, gangs, violence, and more. We want these families to know that we're doing everything in our power to put a stop to it,” he said.
“It’s a family affair, it’s a generation event,” he said, noting numerous members of the Rogers family residing in multiple residences in the area of 37th Street NW over the course of 3 generations had been arrested for various crimes and trafficking drugs since the 1980s.
Drugs seized included: 1,365.97 grams of methamphetamine, 980.13 grams of cocaine, 900.88 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), 224.06 grams of fentanyl, 157.78 grams of marijuana, 8.88 grams of Oxycodone, 202 prescription pills, one pill-press, and one firearm. The total street value of the drugs seized is $139,149 and the amount of fentanyl seized is enough to kill 95,500 people, according to the PCSO media release.
Three search warrants served
On Thursday, June 22, 2023, the PCSO's Organized Crime Unit executed three simultaneous search warrants in Inwood, Sheriff Judd said, assisted by SWAT units from the PCSO, Highlands County Sheriff's Office, and Lakeland Police Department, and the following PCSO units: Aviation, K-9, Homicide Unit, Narcotics, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA), Violent Gang Investigative Task Force, Tactical Drug Unit (TDU), Special Investigations and Analysis, Fraud, Computer Crimes, Tech Services, Vice, and Intel.
The search warrants were executed at the following locations: 1303 37th Street NW, 3701 Avenue M NW, and 1282 37th Street NW.
The family operation is headed-up by 38-year-old Kenneth "Pop" Rogers, Judd said, who was already in the Polk County Jail prior to Thursday's search warrants, having been arrested on April 11 on a warrant. According to reports, at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of 15.87 grams of cocaine and $21,305 in U.S. currency. His place of residence is at 1282 37th Street NW, the PCSO noted in a press release following the media briefing.
Kenneth “Pop" Rogers has a prior criminal history consisting of 62 felonies and 22 misdemeanors, and he's been to state prison four times, Judd said. He was arrested in 2020 during the PCSO's Operation Hot Wire, and was out on bond from that when he was arrested again in April (click here to read that news release: https://tinyurl.com/mvmkza4s).
During the search at 1303 37th St NW, detectives recovered: 152.5 grams of marijuana, 311.15 grams of cocaine, 118.6 grams of methamphetamine, and .47 grams of fentanyl. Three people were arrested in that home, including 69-year-old Odia Rogers (father of Kenneth Pop' Rogers). He is charged with: Trafficking Methamphetamine (F1), Possession of Structure to Traffic Narcotics (F2), Use of 2-Way Device to Commit a Felony (F3), Possession of Fentanyl (F3), Possession of Marijuana (M1), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1), according to the Sheriff’s Office. Judd said his prior criminal history consists of 14 felonies and six misdemeanors, and he's been to state prison once.
Also arrested at 1303 37th St NW was 31-year-old Tameka Rogers, (Daughter of Odia Rogers), who has been charged with: Trafficking Methamphetamine (F1), Trafficking Cocaine (F1), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell (F3), Possession of Marijuana over 20 grams (F3), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1). Her prior criminal history consists of five felonies and three misdemeanors, according to reports.
The third arrest at the home was Odia Rogers’ girlfriend, 59-year-old Theresa Prince. She was charged with: Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell (F2), Possession of Marijuana (M1), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1). Her prior criminal history consists of one felony and two misdemeanors, according to reports.
At 3701 Avenue M NW, detectives recovered: 425.73 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), 277.32 grams of cocaine, 198.94 grams of fentanyl, 8.88 grams of Oxycodone, 76 Alprazolam pills, and a Ruger P65 9mm handgun. The only person arrested at this location was Rafel Rogers, the 39-year-old son of Odia Rogers, who was charged with: Armed Trafficking in Cocaine (FL), Armed Trafficking in Oxycodone (FL), Trafficking in Fentanyl (F1), Trafficking in MDMA (F1), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (F2), Possession of a Structure for Trafficking Narcotics (F2), Possession of Alprazolam (F3), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1). His prior criminal history consists of 43 felonies and 33 misdemeanors, and he's been to state prison twice, according to reports.
During the search of the residence at 1282 37th Street NW, detectives also recovered: 359.93 grams of cocaine, 475.15 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), 5.26 grams of marijuana, and .18 grams of fentanyl. Additionally, detectives located a mechanized pill press machine which is suspected of being used to manufacture fentanyl and MDMA pills, Judd said. Arrested at the residence were: 21-year-old Jordan Rogers (grandson of Odia Rogers, son of Rafel). He is charged with: Trafficking in cocaine (F1), Trafficking MDMA (F1), Possession of a Structure to Sell Narcotics with Minors Present (F1), Possession of a Structure to Traffic Narcotics (F2), Possession of Fentanyl (F3), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1). A 16-year-old female, unnamed by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office media release, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Jeriah Wells, 15, was charged with possession of cocaine (a 3rd degree felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to the media release, which also noted an arrest of 16-year-old LaEricka Bryant, charged with trafficking in cocaine (1st degree felony), trafficking in MDMA (1st degree felony), possession of fentanyl (3rd degree felony) and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Judd said it appears at this point it appears that the juveniles were not blood related to the Rogers, but that the investigation is still underway.
Two other men were arrested on April 20. Both men are involved with the Rogers family operation and are still currently in the Polk County Jail, Judd said. Those men are: 32-year-old Gerard Hall, charged with: Trafficking Methamphetamine (F1, 4-counts), Possession of a Structure/Vehicle for Trafficking Narcotics (F2, 4-counts), Use of 2-Way Device to Commit a Felony (F3, 3-counts), Possession of Cocaine (F3), Possession of MDMA (F3), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1, 3-counts). His prior criminal history consists of 22 felonies and 12 misdemeanors with one stay in state prison, according to reports released by the PCSO; 36-year-old Alpavin Tucker, charged with: Trafficking in Methamphetamine (F1), Trafficking in Amphetamine (F1), Trafficking in Heroin (F1), Possession of Cocaine (F2), Possess a Structure/Vehicle for Trafficking Drugs (F2), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1), and Violation of Probation. His prior criminal history consists of 17 felonies and 25 misdemeanors and has been to state prison twice, Judd said.
Additionally, one other Rogers family member, 28-year-old Dominique Rogers, was arrested by the PCSO during a May 24, 2023, death investigation in which a 19-year-old female died from a possible drug overdose at another residence on 37th Street NW, according to the PCSO media release. Dominique Rogers was at the residence when deputies arrived, and he re-entered the crime scene and began picking up items after being ordered not to do so, Judd said. He was charged at that time with Resisting/Obstruction (M1), and the death investigation is still open. Judd added that on June 14, 2023, Dominique Rogers was arrested by Manatee County and charged with two counts of Second-Degree Murder for a crime that occurred in their jurisdiction.
The fentanyl crisis
“We are in the very grips of a drug disaster that people want to ignore,” Judd told reporters at the press conference, Monday.
“You show me drugs, I’ll show you guns and dead people every time,” he said.
Judd noted the drug is making its way across the southern border of the United States and added that unlike meth, which “kills in years,” fentanyl kills “like that, one time” of use.
“We’ve seen it sprinkled on cannabis,” he said. The pill press that was seized in the investigation was brought before reporters. He noted the fentanyl is mixed into the different drugs, and law enforcement is seeing “fentanyl deaths in waves.”
When asked if he feels that the community is understanding the message he has been sharing, that drugs are not the “low-level, non-violent crime,” he said that the “reasonable people do.”
He noted that some twist “false data.”
Looking at the television cameras, Judd had a message for people watching or listening on social media.
“Somebody watching some of these television or social media broadcasts, you’re going to have a loved one or friend die of fentanyl this year …. If they’re using drugs, they’re using fentanyl. Someone watching this program will die this year,” Judd said.