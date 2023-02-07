More details were released Tuesday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after a Lakeland Police pursuit of a burglary suspect fleeing ended in a carjacking and officer-involved shooting on Havendale Boulevard in Winter Haven.
Items recovered from the truck driven by Alex Greene that fled from agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Lakeland Police officers included 28 grams of cocaine, 4,178.9 grams of marijuana, a Glock .357 handgun, a Glock .45 handgun, and $2,813.00 in US currency. Greene was also in possession of $5,833 cash found on his person, the PCSO reports.
After Greene crashed the Chevy Silverado and ran, he carjacked a Toyota Camry from an elderly victim at Andrea’s Family Restaurant. Nothing appears to have been left in that vehicle by Greene, according to the PCSO.
The Sheriff’s Office said that prior to Greene’s death, he had an outstanding PCSO warrant for residential burglary (3rd degree felony), conspiracy to commit burglary (3rd degree felony), and trespassing with larceny (1st degree misdemeanor) following a January 2023 investigation in Lake Alfred.
The PCSO reports that Greene’s criminal history spans back to 2013 when he was a pre-teen. He had been arrested several times: battery (Nov. 2013); battery (Jan. 2014); marijuana distribution and marijuana possession (Jan. 2015); fighting and disorderly conduct (March 2015); hit and run/resisting (March 2016); possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia (April 2016); robbery, larceny, battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct (May 2016; battery (Dec. 2016); weapon possession (Jan. 2017); possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia (July 2018); assault and fleeing to elude (August 2022); and numerous violations of probation and failures to appear in court, according to reports.
Special agents from the ATF, FDLE and LPD had Greene under surveillance when he left a residence in Eagle Lake and entered the white Chevrolet Silverado. Activating their emergency equipment on their undercover vehicles, the undercover agents attempted to stop Greene as he left the residence, but Greene did not stop, police report.
Captain Harper of the Lakeland Police Department then pursued Greene, but the FDLE and ATF did not pursue. Harper executed a pit maneuver on Greene’s vehicle just east of Andrea’s Family Restaurant at 1498 Havendale Boulevard.
Then Greene fled on foot after the maneuver.
That is when is reported to have carjacked the elderly woman. Harper, according to reports, placed himself to the left of the driver’s side of the vehicle and drew his agency issued firearm yelling commands to Greene to “stop” and “show me your hands” while loudly identifying himself as a police officer.
Greene allegedly did not comply and then putting the Toyota Camry in drive, was reported to drive the vehicle towards Captain Harper, quickly accelerating. The PCSO reports Greene was “attempting to run over Captain Harper.”
Harper fired six times with his firearm into the driver’s side of the vehicle and moved himself out of the path of the Camry.
The Camry then struck a parked vehicle in the Andrea’s parking lot and continued to flee west bound onto Havendale Boulevard before finally crashing into an unoccupied business at 1598 Havendale Blvd.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that in addition to his outstanding warrant, Greene would have been charged with multiple felonies, including fleeing to elude, attempted murder of a LEO, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, robbery and carjacking, resisting arrest and possession of drugs with intent to sell.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer-Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is working the investigation.