PCSO: Three men caught while burglarizing cars in Dundee

Three men were arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a car alarm alerted a Dundee neighborhood to car burglars early Monday morning.
The incident occurred around 12.27 a.m. on Monday morning, April 3.
PCSO deputies, along with Drone and K-9 units, responded to the Ridge of Dundee subdivision after one of the victims reported three suspects wearing dark clothing and backpacks.
The drone unit spotted a suspicious black Chrysler 300 in the area, according to a media release issued Monday.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and inside the car were three men matching the victim’s description.
The men were in possession of face coverings, burglary tools, and computer equipment and purses stolen from the burglarized vehicles.
“What a perfect example of ‘See something, say something,’ and how well it can work,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “Deputies were notified immediately and given a good description of the suspects. It was a great job by the witness and the responding deputies.”
All three men were arrested and charged as follows, according to the PCSO media release:
* AR’Z Jovn Clowers, 18, Dundee. Charged with: Burglary of Conveyance (F3, 2 Counts), Attempted Burglary of Conveyance (F3), Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (F3), Possession of Burglary Tools (F3), Grand Theft (F3), Petit Theft (M2), and Violation of Juvenile Probation.
* Armondo Colon, 19, Haines City. Charged with: Burglary of Conveyance (F3, 2 Counts), Attempted Burglary of Conveyance (F3), Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (F3), Possession of Burglary Tools (F3), and Petit Theft (M2).
* Izaya Dillon, 19, Haines City. Charged with: Burglary of Conveyance (F3, 2 Counts), Attempted Burglary of Conveyance (F3), Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (F3), Possession of Burglary Tools (F3), Petit Theft (M2), a Warrant for Failure to Appear, and a citation for Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.
The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are anticipated, the PCSO notes.