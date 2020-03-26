On Wednesday, March 25, undercover narcotics detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 114 Harbor Drive, in Winter Haven, in response to complaints and information that illegal narcotics were possibly being sold from the home.
“We often rely on the public to be our eyes and ears in the community — and when we receive tips about suspicious activity at a house, we take them very seriously,” Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “Not only did we seize trafficking amounts of drugs from this house, there were children inside. Make no mistake — we will not tolerate illegal drug trafficking in our county. We will see to it that drug dealers go to jail and are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Inside the home, detectives found 193 grams of marijuana in a toilet — with the report indicating it was about to be flushed — and 30 bags of heroin, packaged for sale, along with $5,500 cash.
Inside a purse belonging to Andrea Kinsler, detectives found a bag of heroin.
Inside Rakeem Rivers' vehicle that was parked on a nearby vacant lot that also belongs to Rivers, detectives found 60 grams of heroin and 420 more grams of marijuana.
The total street value of the drugs seized is $11,740.
Detectives arrested four people inside the home, and they are Rakeem Rivers, Gary Scott, Andrea Kinsler and Dameshia Kinsler. Dameshia Kinsler was arrested only for resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, while the other three individuals were arrested for a number of felonies and misdemeanors.