PCSO: "We will not leave this lake until both men are found"

WINTER HAVEN (March 20, 2023) - The search of Lake Eloise for two men presumed to have drowned following a weekend tragedy continues.
In a media release issued this morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office writes "We will not leave this lake until both men are found."
Orlando Ortiz, 32, and 38-year-old Velcky Velasquez of Winter Haven were joined by their friend, 34-year-old Jeffrey Marrero of Auburndale and his two daughters, ages 10 and 8 years old, on a rented ski boat Saturday afternoon when the tragedy occurred.
Sheriff Grady Judd, in a media report at Lake Summit, Sunday morning, said that Velcky had jumped out of the boat when throwing the anchor overboard because that is what she thought she was supposed to do. The water was rough, with winds at 20 mile per hour and 2 foot whitecaps on the lake, and she began to struggle. The men jumped into the water to help her, and the children stayed in the boat.
When the men realized the boat with the children was floating away, they tried unsuccessfully to catch it.
Deputies Glenda Eichholtz and Jonathan Munoz asked for the help of a Good Samaritan in his boat on Lake Summit, and they raced to Lake Eloise through the canal from Lake Summit. Upon arrival, Munoz stripped of his gear and swam to the boat with the children in it, which had floated across the lake and into the swamp area. He took the boat and the children to safety. Deputies and the fisherman also rescued Velcky, who was found floating on her back.
Ortiz and Marrero are presumed to have drowned, Judd said, Sunday.
"We continue to search the lake, with four PCSO watercraft and sonar equipment, two FWC watercraft and sonar equipment, and a Seminole County Sheriff's Office watercraft and their underwater drone," read today's media release.
The lake is still closed to the public. All other lakes on the chain are open. However, anyone launching a boat onto Lake Summit will not be allowed through the canal leading into Lake Eloise - boats being launched at Lake Summit will have to remain on Lake Summit until further notice. The other canals leading into Lake Eloise are also blocked.
The PCSO will not be releasing the 911 call from Marrero's 10-year-old daughter at this time.