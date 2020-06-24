Peace River Center, a non-profit behavioral health and victim services organization that serves more than 22,000 individuals every year, is pleased to announce it has surpassed its $23,000 Immediate Needs campaign thanks to a generous donation from the Iron Horse Family Foundation.
Iron Horse Family Foundation is a Lakeland-based private foundation that is devoted to carrying on the legacy of David M. Clark. Iron Horse Family Foundation exists to improve the lives of children through initiatives, projects and support of organizational missions that bolster children’s health and wellness. Iron Horse Family Foundation is an invitation-only grantor.
The campaign covered unexpected expenses related to COVID-19 such as Personal Protective Equipment to ensure the safety of patients/clients and staff, as well as technology equipment that enables continuity of care through virtual therapy and telehealth appointments for Peace River Center’s behavioral health and medical clients.
“We are so grateful for the Iron Horse Family Foundation’s ongoing support of our mission. Their generosity helps engage, restore and empower individuals in our community,” said Ileana Kniss, Director of Development and Community Relations at Peace River Center.
She said the campaign also received a $10,000 grant from the United Community Relief Fund (UCRF), a collaborative fund of United Way of Central Florida and GiveWell Community Foundation along with individual donor contributions.
“The community’s support and understanding of how important and essential mental health services are during this challenging time means so much to our organization,” said Kniss.
Peace River Center remained operational through the “safer at home” order and continues to provide essential behavioral health services to clients and the community.