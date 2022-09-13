The Peacemaker Paddle is a fundraiser for Stirring Waters, a proposed water theme park for wheelchair-bound people to be built at Lake Aurora Christian Camp, east of Lake Wales near State Road 60.
Between Sept. 17 and 21, around 20 fundraisers, led by Lake Wales resident Bill Redmon, will be taking two Voyageur-style canoes 150 miles down the Missouri River from Sioux City, South Dakota to Omaha, Nebraska. The hope is to generate more interest in the project and to raise more money to make Stirring Waters a reality.
Over the past few months, these men and women have raised more than $95,000 toward Stirring Waters.
On Sept. 7, Lake Wales Mayor Jack Hilligoss proclaimed Sept. 17-21 “to be a time of peacemaking and encourage all citizens to celebrate the efforts being made by those participating in or supporting the historic, first ever, Missouri River Peacemaker Paddle.”
Redmon was awarded the Lake Wales Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council “Citizen of the Year” on Nov. 19, 2021. Redmon has served the Lake Wales community for more than 50 years, leading nonprofit organizations including Lake Aurora Christian Camp for 34 years, being a past Lake Wales Rotary president and being a past Circle of Friends Ministry leader. Redmon has dedicated countless hours to raising money for multiple other non profit organizations.
He and Bunting, Tripp and Ingley Trust Partner Michelle Hurst gave a Peacemaker Paddle flag to the city of Lake Wales on Sept. 7 as thanks to the community.
Nearly 210 years ago, President Thomas Jefferson sent Captains Meriwether Lewis and William Clark on a legendary three-year journey westward to map what is now the northwestern quadrant of the United States, partly using the Missouri River.
The Peacemaker Paddle fundraisers will be traveling part of that route using canoes similar to the ones Lewis and Clark may have used.
Over 1 billion people in the world, 61 million Americans, and nearly 2.4 million Floridians live with a disability, physical or cognitive, that can impact one’s mobility and ability to live independently or care for themselves. There are very few places for the disabled to have fun with their family.
Stirring Waters could bring thousands upon thousands of visitors to Lake Wales, once built.
Anyone interested in donating toward the cause, or learning more, visit https://superheroespaddle.org/index.html
(