Hundreds either ran in the 10th Annual Winter Haven PD 5K or partnered with them to raise money for the Special Olympics, March 11, 2023. Here are a few of those memories.
10th Annual Winter Haven PD 5K partners with Special Olympics
- Staff Report
-
-
Trending Articles
Articles
- FHP: Driver steals car, causes multi-vehicle fatal crash and flees
- NTSB: Cherokee sent radio transmission before mid-air collision, Cub did not
- PCSO investigates fatal motorcycle crash in Lake Hamilton
- Update: One killed in Poinciana triple shooting, two injured
- Two perish in mid-air plane collision, PCSO reports
- Westwood Middle Student arrested for stabbing a classmate, PCSO reports
- Spring training will bring Wanderers Canadian soccer club to Lake Myrtle Sports Park
- Auburndale man killed while trying to cross I-4
- Winter Haven opens new corner downtown market