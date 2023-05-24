Dogs and dog lovers alike attended the Bark in the Park annual festival put on by Main Street Winter Haven last weekend. Pooches visited dog friendly vendors and their other furry friends. As the evening wore on, however, much needed rain brought the event to a running close, as vendors ran with boxes of goods to their vans and trucks.
Bark in the Park, and in the rain
- Photos by Lily Strickland, Contributing Photographer
