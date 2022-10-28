Auburndale Chamber of Commerce organized the Halloween Town Trail Citizen's Parade on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Main Street was shut down temporarily to vehicular traffic so that area residents could use their cars to line up for candy.
Auburndale Chamber of Commerce organized the Halloween Town Trail Citizen's Parade on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Main Street was shut down temporarily to vehicular traffic so that area residents could use their cars to line up for candy.
Vendors lined Main Street with photo booths and other means to celebrate.
Children in costume played in Downtown City Park.
About 400 residents used the car line to pick up candy for their loved ones according to chamber staff.