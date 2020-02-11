WINTER HAVEN — The All Saints Academy boys soccer team hosted the FHSAA Class 2A-District 6 Soccer Tournament last week, culminating in a district final that pit the host Saints against top-seeded Foundation Academy.
All Saints hung tough but could not keep pace with the Lions, falling 3-1.
The loss dropped the Saints to 7-11-1 on the season, while Foundation Academy improved to 14-1-1. By winning, the Lions secured an automatic berth in the FHSAA Class 2A-Region 2 Playoffs, which begin this week.
Fortunately for All Saints, despite the loss, the Saints still qualified for the regional playoffs as the eighth — and final — seed. As a result, All Saints will travel to face top-seeded St. Edward's (15-2-1), out of Vero Beach, on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
—
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@d-r.media.