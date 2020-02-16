WINTER HAVEN — The Boston College baseball team took on Northern Illinois in a four-game series this weekend at Chain of Lakes Park in Winter Haven.
The series represented the opening weekend of the 2020 RussMatt Central Florida Invitational, weeks long college baseball event that brings hundreds of teams to Polk and surrounding areas.
The Eagles, of the Atlantic Coast Conference, topped the Huskies, of the Mid-American Conference, in three of four games — including both games of a double-header Feb. 15.
Boston College (3-1) won the early game 11-10 and the early evening game by a final score of 8-5. The Eagles won the opener on Feb. 14, 7-2.
NIU (1-3) got in the win column, however, with a 12-3 win to close the season-opening series for both programs on Feb. 16.
The RussMatt event will run through the end of March, including games at Chain of Lakes Park and several other locations throughout Polk. A complete scheduled can be found at RussMatt.com.