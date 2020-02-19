FROSTPROOF — The fun began with a 5K run, sponsored by Rotary Club members.
The 18th Annual O'Hara's Orange Blossom Festival and Classic Car Show followed featuring vendors, sunshine and fellowship. The festival is named for Bob O’Hara, who began hosting car shows in town after moving from Massachusetts in 1984.
Frostproof City Councilman Austin Gravely and Interim City Manager Nicole McDowell organized the Frostproof Valentine's Street Dance.
Around 100 couples and their children enjoyed the Frostproof Valentine's Street Dance.
Both events featured the music of Cory Greenway and the Outta Hand Band.