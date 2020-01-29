EAGLE LAKE — The Lake Region boys basketball team continued its strong season and extended its winning streak to seven games Jan. 23 with a 72-63 win over visiting Frostproof.
The Thunder are 13-5 as of Jan. 27 before a game Jan. 28 against Haines City that occured after the time of publication.
Against the Bulldogs, Martin Johnson led Lake Region with a game-high 20 points.
Mike Larkin and Auther Haugabrook also finished in double-digits, each scoring 10 points for the Thunder.
After the home game against Haines City Jan. 28, Lake Region closes the regular season with three consecutive road games against Lake Gibson, Kathleen and Ridge Community, respectively.
Frostproof (8-6) was at Hardee Jan. 28 after the time of publication and finishes the regular season with a game at Mulberry before hosting Haines City and Fort Meade in its final two regular season games.