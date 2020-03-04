LAKE WALES – The 49th Annual Citizens Bank & Trust Lake Wales Art Festival took place this past weekend, with a pair of local artists — Tim and Erika Peters, of Winter Haven — winning Best of Show honors.
The clay and porcelain artists have been traveling the coast since 1984, selling their work. Unique trees are carved into each piece. Tim Peters said he does most of the shaping and that Erika Peters, his wife, does most of the carving.
The Winter Haven couple travels to around 30 shows per year.
In total, more than 100 artists competed for more than $22,000 in prize money at the festival, which is presented each year by the Lake Wales Arts Council.