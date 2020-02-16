WINTER HAVEN — The Polk State Eagles basketball team earned its 20th win of the season in decisive fashion Saturday afternoon, hosting and defeating St. Petersburg College 80-63 on the school's Winter Haven campus.
The Eagles, who celebrated their "Greek Day" promotion with festivities that included a halftime photo op and performance, were led by pair of dominant performances by Clarence Jackson and Kerry Richardson.
Both Jackson and Richardson scored a game-high 18 points, with Richardson adding 11 rebounds and Jackson chipping in nine boards.
Tekorian "TK" Smith had 16 points for Polk State (20-7) and Kameron Pauldo had nine points and seven assists.
St. Petersburg was led by a 17-point outing from Kobie Johnson.
Polk State hoops will return home Saturday, Feb. 22, with a 4 p.m. game against Florida Southwestern State College. It is the final regular season game of the season and the Eagles will celebrate "Sophomore Night."