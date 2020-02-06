WINTER HAVEN — The Winter Haven Blue Devils hosted Orlando-area private school powerhouse Orlando Christian Prep Feb. 5 at the recently opened AdventHealth Fieldhouse.
The Blue Devils fell behind early against the visiting Warriors and a late rally came up short, as OCP returned to Orange County with a 66-57 victory.
The loss dropped Winter Haven to 20-7 on the season. The Blue Devils have one more regular season game — against Lakewood Ranch Feb. 8 in the Mosaic Stinger Shootout — before district tournaments begin next week.
