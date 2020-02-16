WINTER HAVEN — The Winter Haven High girls basketball team got the FHSAA Class 6A-Region 2 Playoffs started on the right foot Feb. 13, hosting and defeating Bloomingdale by a score of 60-37.
The Blue Devils (20-8) led 25-12 at halftime and never looked back, outscoring their guests in all four quarters.
Winter Haven is the top seed in Region 2 of the FHSAA Class 6A Playoffs, and with the Blue Devils' win in the regional quarterfinals they advance to the regional semifinals.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Winter Haven will host No. 4 seed Strawberry Crest (16-10).
That game will tip-off at 7 p.m.