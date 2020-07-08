DAVENPORT – Davenport has a new Economic Development Director — but she is not new to the town.
Barbara Pierson, who has previously served a two-year term as a Davenport City Commissioner and as the interim mayor for six months, said her new role as the EDC Director is exciting and, she feels, vital to the growth of the town.
“I believe in my city,” Pierson said. “I believe in its potential.”
Pierson saw the need for such a position and started researching other municipalities and their victories and failures related to EDCs. She says she educated herself on how to create the best position possible for the city and presented her ideas to the Davenport City Commission in August.
The creation of the volunteer position was unopposed, and Pierson started in October.
She also hand-selected a council to assist her in the job of bringing commercial and industrial entities to the town. The vice director is Larry Umsteatder, the creative director is Brian Bradway, the secretary is Kirk Pierson and Joyce Hunter is the treasurer.
“There is enormous growth in residences (in Davenport) — and I love all those rooftops — but I saw something was missing,” Pierson said. “There is disposable income in the seven figures being spent outside of our (city) borders.”
She says she has started to forge relationships with members of the Polk County Economic Development Council and other like-minded organizations in the area.
“Our residential growth is enough that commercial and industrial growth is warranted,” Pierson said. “Our community deserves nice restaurants, hotels and golf courses.”
Davenport is among the fastest growing cities in the county, state and even the nation.
In 2015, the population of the northern Polk County municipality was 2,888. Today, there are more than 12,000 people who call it home. That is roughly a 300 percent increase and there is seemingly no end in sight to the trend as there are currently 35 housing developments in the works.
Originally from Michigan, Pierson and her husband, Kirk, moved here about 17 years ago. The couple, who have been married for 45 years, have four children and five grandchildren.
“We need to embrace what the city wants to be — what it can be,” she said. “We need to get in (commercially) from the beginning and not be reactive, but proactive.”
In addition to building relationships with local leaders and neighboring EDCs, Pierson has had some contact with potential businesses and corporations.
“We have had a number of fruitful engagements,” Pierson said. “We are at least getting good prospects looking at possibilities.”
Davenport was first put on the map in 1838, as a settlement, when the U.S. military set up Fort Davenport during the Second Seminole War. Davenport was incorporated in 1915.
“There is a lot of history here in Davenport and we want to be mindful of that,” Pierson said. “We want to protect our history while building for the future.”