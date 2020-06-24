WINTER HAVEN – A new connector road in between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lucerne Park Road, along the eastern edge of Willowbrook Golf Course, was discussed at a Winter Haven Planning Commission meeting June 16.
Yeager Development Company and Sloan Engineering Group staff want to build around 739 single-family homes on around 346 acres located east and south of the golf course on lakes Fannie and Smart.
The first reading of the ordinance by the Winter Haven City Commission is July 13. Public comment and the final vote are tentatively scheduled for July 27.
According to the developer, there is no definitive timeline on when the road will be built, but Sloan said the connector road may be built adjacent to a proposed Duke Energy 230-kilovolt transmission line, which is also being built along the east side of the golf course.
The Sun reached out to Duke Energy to get an update on that construction project. Starting around mid-2021, Duke Energy will be placing close to 50 miles of 230-KV transmission lines from Kathleen all the way to Haines City, via the Duke Energy Osprey Energy Center in Auburndale.
The lines will eventually head east on Havendale Boulevard, through Winter Haven, and continue east along Lucerne Park Road through Florence Villa, wrapping around the golf course and then up toward the east side of Haines City.
The lines should be in service by 2024, according to Duke Energy Corporate Communications spokesperson Ana Gibbs.
If built as currently planned, residents of the Country Club Road area may benefit from two new connector roads in the coming years – the one mentioned above, and an extension of Sage Road, connecting Country Club Road to Dundee Road