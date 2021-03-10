The owners of land cleared at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 27 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard are another step closer to building what could be a new five-story hotel and 313 apartments united in Winter Haven.
Tentatively named Cypress Landings, the development first came up for review in 2019. Ordinance 2019-48 allowed for 215 apartments on the property. Ordinance 2021-13 would amend the 2019 ordinance to allow for 313 apartments.
No other major changes are proposed. The Winter Haven Planning Commission recommended approval of this request on Feb. 2.
Winter Haven City Manager noted that the intersection of the two roads — regarded as a major gateway into the city — may look a lot different once this development is built out.
“This is a pretty key property for future development,” Herr said.
Across the street from Legoland, where the former K-Mart used to be located, there is some additional space that is fenced off. That land is zoned for a multi-story hotel, also.