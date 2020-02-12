WINTER HAVEN – On Feb. 10, the Winter Haven City Commission passed five resolutions that, combined, added 716 final plat approvals on around 200 acres — estimated in value at around $100 million and which would generate around $678,777 in property taxes per year, if built out.
Winter Haven City Attorney John Murphy described the 716 final plat approvals as being like a technical road map, letting people who buy land in Winter Haven know that the lot to be purchased is consistent with zoning and has access to utilities. It's the final step in the development process. Once the final plat approvals are complete, lots can be sold, permits issued and construction starts, Murphy explained.
This would allow the developers of Lucerne Park Reserve subdivision to expand with around 346 homes on the east side of the lake, estimated to be worth around $50 million. Most of the other final plat approvals were expansions around the Terranova neighborhood, in southeast Winter Haven.
Before the Winter Haven City Commission meeting started, Winter Haven Growth Management Director Eric Labbe was asked what he thought of $100 million new homes in Winter Haven.
“It will also lead to more traffic,” Labbe said.