Nick Collins, who appeared in 11 games as a freshman during Polk State College’s shortened 2020 baseball season, was named the Florida Collegiate Summer League Week 2 Player of the Week (July 6-11).
The Leesburg Storm first baseman batted .417 with a pair of home runs – including a long solo shot during a 3-2 win over the Sanford River Rats on July 10 – one double, 12 total bases and a 1.000 slugging percentage. Collins also ranked among the league’s top 20 players in runs created (6.071) as of last Saturday.
Collins had three multi-hit performances in his opening 12 games with the Storm. Collins entered this week hitting .250 (9-for-36) with five RBIs and four extra-base hits.
The Florida League season continues to press on amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and below are some stats (through games played on Saturday, July 18) for players with area ties:
Keegan Houser (Sanford Mavericks) – The 6-foot-5 right-hander from Auburndale High School and Campbell (N.C.) University made his fifth appearance (and second start) of the season last Saturday during the second game of a doubleheader against the Winter Garden Squeeze, allowing one earned run and two hits over three innings with two strikeouts. Houser entered this week without a decision, a 4.90 earned-run average and 10 strikeouts in 11 innings of work.
Jakob Runnels (Sanford Mavericks) – The Auburndale High product enjoyed his best offensive game of the season last Saturday as the Mavericks defeated the Squeeze 6-2 in the opening game of a doubleheader. Runnels went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, one RBI, one double and one stolen base, raising his batting average to .200 (5-for-25) and on-base percentage to .355 after 10 games.
Edwin Serrano (Seminole County Loggerheads) – The former Haines City High standout, who played for the South Florida State College Panthers before heading to Virginia Commonwealth University for his 2020 junior year where he struck out 17 in 18 1/3 innings, made his Florida League debut on July 4 against the DeLand Suns. Serrano struck out four of the eight batters he faced over 1 2/3 scoreless innings and was selected the Loggerheads’ Week 1 Pitcher of the Week.
Nicholas Shower (Winter Garden Squeeze) – Shower, an Auburndale High alum and Ohio Valley University right-hander who made five appearances with one start for the Fighting Scots in 2020, earned the victory in the Squeeze’s 4-2 triumph over the DeLand Suns last Friday. After allowing one hit over five scoreless innings with four strikeouts and no walks, Shower improved to 2-1 this summer and lowered his earned-run average to 2.84 (12 total strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings).
Justin Stewart (Leesburg Lightning) – The former Bartow High standout was among the league leaders in strikeouts (15) after his opening four appearances on the mound, which included three starts. Stewart, who entered this week with an 0-1 record and a 5.40 earned-run average over 8 1/3 innings, went three innings against the Seminole County Snappers on July 14 and allowed two earned runs on four hits while fanning eight.