Polish Table Tennis Olympian Daniel Gorak will be bringing his game – and his peekaboo serve – to Lakeland.
When he takes to the court, Gorak may very well be the highest rated elite table tennis athlete to play in the Central Florida city.
Gorak will be competing in the championship single event on Saturday, Feb. 26. The event beings at 9 a.m. More than 100 table tennis athletes are expected at the nationally sanctioned tournament.
Gorak, originally from Karkow, Poland, has represented the Polish national team for 22 years. Currently the top ranked player from the state of New York and in the top 15 in the nation, Gorak competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and the European Olympics in Baku. He as more than 240 cups and medals to his name, including a bronze medalist in single in the US Open for 2019 and 2021.