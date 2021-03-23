Residents living in some areas southwest of Winter Haven argued to the Polk Board of County Commissioners last week against the development of Spirit Landings, a planned development of about 65 homes on a triangular parcel of land bounded by Spirit Lake Road, Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road and Lichtenwalter Road.
Nearby residents said that the development could add to existing drainage problems and might pollute wells and runoff into nearby lakes.
However, the board was assured that the new homes would be connected to county water and sewer systems and that drainage ponds would contain any drainage issues.
The development was earlier turned down by the county's Planning Commission, but the board later revised that decision, with the condition that the subdivision's entrance was located on Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road, rather than pushing traffic onto Spirit Lake Road. Spirit Lake Road is presently a two-lane facility that runs north from U.S. Highway 17 at the Bartow Municipal Airport, about half-way between Winter Haven and Bartow.
“I think this is compatible with the development around it and if it doesn't open onto Spirit Lake Road, I'm okay with it,” said Commissioner Bill Braswell.
His comments were echoed by Commissioner George Lindsey.
“The entrance off Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road makes the most sense to me too,” Lindsey said.
The increase in traffic on Spirit Lake Road was one of the primary complaints heard from the nearby residents, but resident Ellen Prince also said she was concerned that she would be “looking right into those homes from my back porch.”
Vegetation and fencing would be installed around the development perimeters to avoid that occurrence, the developers said.
The county board agreed unanimously that the development was compatible with surrounding developments and could proceed.