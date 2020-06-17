The Polk County Board of County Commissioners recently learned that additional hurricane shelters may be required should the county be impacted by a hurricane or major tropical storm.
Emergency Management Director Paul Womble told commissioners additional shelters will probably be needed to maintain social distance requirements related to the ongoing pandemic emergency.
“We have to virtually double the space we allocate per person in the shelters,” Womble explained. “This has given us unprecedented challenges.”
He further explained that space isn't the only new element of this hurricane season.
“We've purchased about half-a-million masks for use in the shelters and plan to provide box lunches instead of serving meals buffet-style,” he said.
There also will be temperature checks conducted periodically and, should someone at a shelter have symptoms or a fever, there will be an isolation area as well.
Womble said there will be 47 shelter locations available, some designated as pet-friendly, some for those with special needs and the others for the general population.
“”We have never had to open all the shelters,” he added.
Womble also told the board that shelter maps would be distributed to Publix Supermarkets soon and would also be posted on the county's website. They also will be provided to local chambers of commerce and service organizations.